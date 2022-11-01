Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.50.

ED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ED opened at $87.96 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison has a 52-week low of $75.13 and a 52-week high of $102.21. The company has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consolidated Edison

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 18.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,690,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,947,238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349,773 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,573,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,705,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,292 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,885,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $654,821,000 after purchasing an additional 550,853 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,454,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $613,822,000 after purchasing an additional 46,601 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,118,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $391,709,000 after purchasing an additional 82,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

