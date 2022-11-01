Contrasting MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) & Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL)

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) and Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MaxCyte and Charles River Laboratories International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MaxCyte 0 0 1 0 3.00 Charles River Laboratories International 0 2 10 0 2.83

MaxCyte currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 58.96%. Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus target price of $314.33, suggesting a potential upside of 48.10%. Given MaxCyte’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe MaxCyte is more favorable than Charles River Laboratories International.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MaxCyte -47.92% -7.60% -6.96% Charles River Laboratories International 12.02% 21.51% 7.68%

Risk & Volatility

MaxCyte has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Charles River Laboratories International has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MaxCyte and Charles River Laboratories International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MaxCyte $33.89 million 20.81 -$19.08 million ($0.20) -34.60 Charles River Laboratories International $35.40 billion 0.30 $390.98 million $8.62 24.62

Charles River Laboratories International has higher revenue and earnings than MaxCyte. MaxCyte is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Charles River Laboratories International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.4% of MaxCyte shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.2% of Charles River Laboratories International shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of MaxCyte shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Charles River Laboratories International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Charles River Laboratories International beats MaxCyte on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MaxCyte

MaxCyte, Inc., a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering. The company also provides disposable processing assemblies (PAs) to process and electroporate cells; and accessories supporting PAs, such as electroporation buffer solution and software protocols. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing). The RMS segment produces and sells rodent research model strains and purpose-bred rats and mice for use by researchers. This segment also provides a range of services to assist its clients in supporting the use of research models in research and screening non-clinical drug candidates, including research models, genetically engineered models and services, insourcing solutions, and research animal diagnostic services. The DSA segment offers early and in vivo discovery services for the identification and validation of novel targets, chemical compounds, and antibodies through delivery of non-clinical drug and therapeutic candidates ready for safety assessment; and safety assessment services, such as toxicology, pathology, safety pharmacology, bioanalysis, drug metabolism, and pharmacokinetics services. The Manufacturing segment provides in vitro methods for conventional and rapid quality control testing of sterile and non-sterile pharmaceuticals and consumer products. This segment also offers specialized testing of biologics that are outsourced by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; and avian vaccine services that provide specific-pathogen-free (SPF) fertile chicken eggs, SPF chickens, and diagnostic products used to manufacture vaccines. The company also provides contract vivarium operation services to biopharmaceutical clients. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

