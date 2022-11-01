Contrasting Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) & mPhase Technologies (OTCMKTS:XDSL)

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) and mPhase Technologies (OTCMKTS:XDSL – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Procore Technologies and mPhase Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Procore Technologies 0 3 10 0 2.77 mPhase Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Procore Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $73.31, indicating a potential upside of 34.12%. Given Procore Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Procore Technologies is more favorable than mPhase Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Procore Technologies $514.82 million 14.39 -$265.17 million ($2.03) -26.93 mPhase Technologies $30.67 million 0.16 $1.67 million N/A N/A

This table compares Procore Technologies and mPhase Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

mPhase Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Procore Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.5% of Procore Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 40.0% of Procore Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.2% of mPhase Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Procore Technologies and mPhase Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Procore Technologies -36.48% -15.51% -10.91% mPhase Technologies -3.70% -1.43% -0.80%

Risk and Volatility

Procore Technologies has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, mPhase Technologies has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Procore Technologies beats mPhase Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc. provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office. The company also provides Resource Management that helps contractors to schedule, track, and forecast labor productivity, enhance time management, communication with workforces, and manage profitability on construction projects; and Financial Management, which provides customers with visibility into the financial health of their individual construction projects and portfolios, as well as facilitates untethered access to financial data, linking the field, and the office in real-time. It serves owners, general contractors, and specialty contractors operating in the commercial, residential, industrial, and infrastructure segments of the construction industry. The company primarily sells subscriptions to access its products on computers, smartphones, and tablets through any web browser or from its mobile application available for iOS and Android platforms through its direct sales team. Procore Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Carpinteria, California.

About mPhase Technologies

mPhase Technologies, Inc. provides artificial intelligence and machine learning focused technology products and related services. It offers mPower EV Charging Network; and Consumer Engagement Platform to understand behavior patterns of consumers and allows the retailers to make these just in time offers available to the end consumer as they travel. mPhase Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

