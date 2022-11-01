Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Copa from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Copa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Copa by 16.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Copa by 3.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Copa by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Copa by 0.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copa by 16.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPA stock opened at $75.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.27. Copa has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $97.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Copa had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $693.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.49 million. Research analysts anticipate that Copa will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

