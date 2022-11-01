Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Stock Position Decreased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,582 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $3,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CORT. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 38,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 240.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 60,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 42,989 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $618,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,000. 78.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Corcept Therapeutics Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CORT stock opened at $28.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.75. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $29.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 28.75%. The firm had revenue of $103.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.51 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CORT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Corcept Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $641,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,685.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $641,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,685.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $1,303,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,116.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,200 shares of company stock worth $1,949,740. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.