Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 88,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Covetrus by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,549,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,916,000 after acquiring an additional 322,572 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Covetrus by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,357,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,323,000 after buying an additional 485,051 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Covetrus by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,945,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,037,000 after buying an additional 151,302 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Covetrus by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,843,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,534,000 after buying an additional 49,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Covetrus by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,501,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,997,000 after buying an additional 661,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised Covetrus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.40.

Covetrus Stock Performance

Covetrus stock opened at $20.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.90 and its 200-day moving average is $19.82. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.90 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Covetrus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $21.20.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Covetrus

In related news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 5,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $110,073.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,155,424. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus Profile

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

