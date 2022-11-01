Cowen Cuts Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target to $100.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Cowen from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $109.75.

EW stock opened at $72.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $69.70 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.87.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,811 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $498,708.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,464.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,646,445.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,035,122.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,811 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $498,708.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,464.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 88,611 shares of company stock valued at $7,993,641 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 14.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 9,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% in the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% in the second quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

