Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) a $37.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a $37.00 price target on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 target price on Intel in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays upgraded Intel from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Summit Insights upgraded Intel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.09.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Down 2.2 %

INTC stock opened at $28.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.69 and a 200-day moving average of $36.24. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 67,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 18,685 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 487,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,232,000 after acquiring an additional 26,944 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,178,000 after acquiring an additional 10,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montis Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.