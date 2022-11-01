Critical Analysis: Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) and Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) and Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Lakeland Industries and Enovis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Lakeland Industries alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lakeland Industries 3.95% 5.16% 4.51% Enovis 3.49% 5.39% 3.19%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Lakeland Industries and Enovis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lakeland Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00 Enovis 0 2 6 0 2.75

Valuation & Earnings

Lakeland Industries currently has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 153.59%. Enovis has a consensus price target of $64.13, suggesting a potential upside of 29.68%. Given Lakeland Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lakeland Industries is more favorable than Enovis.

This table compares Lakeland Industries and Enovis’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lakeland Industries $118.39 million 0.75 $11.37 million $0.56 21.13 Enovis $3.85 billion 0.69 $71.66 million $2.19 22.58

Enovis has higher revenue and earnings than Lakeland Industries. Lakeland Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enovis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Lakeland Industries has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enovis has a beta of 2.05, indicating that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.1% of Lakeland Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.4% of Enovis shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Lakeland Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of Enovis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Enovis beats Lakeland Industries on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lakeland Industries

(Get Rating)

Lakeland Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire. The company also provides durable woven garments, including electrostatic dissipative apparel used in electronics clean rooms; flame resistant meta aramid, para aramid, and FR cotton coveralls/pants/jackets used in petrochemical, refining operations, and electrical utilities; FR fabrics; and cotton and polycotton coveralls, lab coats, pants, and shirts. In addition, it provides high visibility clothing comprising reflective apparel, including vests, T-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, coats, raingear, jumpsuits, hats, and gloves; and gloves and sleeves that are used in the automotive, glass, and metal fabrication industries. The company sells its products to a network of approximately 1,600 safety and industrial supply distributors through in-house sales teams, customer service group, and independent sales representatives. It serves end users, such as integrated oil, chemical/petrochemical, automobile, steel, glass, construction, smelting, cleanroom, janitorial, pharmaceutical, and high technology electronics manufacturers, as well as scientific, medical laboratories, and the utilities industry; and federal, state, and local governmental agencies and departments. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama.

About Enovis

(Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries. It offers rigid and soft orthopedic bracings, hot and cold therapy products, bone growth stimulators, vascular therapy systems and compression garments, therapeutic shoes and inserts, electrical stimulators used for pain management, and physical therapy products; and a suite of reconstructive joint products for the hip, knee, shoulder, elbow, foot, ankle, and finger. Enovis Corporation sells its products through independent distributors, such as healthcare professionals, consumer retail stores, and pharmacies; and directly under the DJO brand. The company was formerly known as Colfax Corporation. Enovis Corporation is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.