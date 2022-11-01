CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.83.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on CubeSmart from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE CUBE opened at $41.87 on Tuesday. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $36.82 and a 12 month high of $57.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in CubeSmart by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,523,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,801 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at $137,023,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,349,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,558,000 after buying an additional 2,167,266 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,934,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,484,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,854,000 after buying an additional 1,711,731 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

