Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) EVP Bobby Berman Sells 1,941 Shares

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total value of $294,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,728,184.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Down 0.1 %

CFR stock opened at $155.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.72. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.67 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday. Compass Point raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $156.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.08.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

