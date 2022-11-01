Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMIGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $235.13.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CMI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In related news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $1,336,500.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 6,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total value of $1,633,844.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,427,036.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,660.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,340 shares of company stock worth $7,777,079 in the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cummins

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 77.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE CMI opened at $244.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.83. Cummins has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $247.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMIGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.40. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cummins will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.98%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

