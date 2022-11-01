Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $235.13.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CMI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Get Cummins alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In related news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $1,336,500.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 6,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total value of $1,633,844.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,427,036.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,660.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,340 shares of company stock worth $7,777,079 in the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cummins

Cummins Trading Down 0.1 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 77.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CMI opened at $244.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.83. Cummins has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $247.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.40. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cummins will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.98%.

About Cummins

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.