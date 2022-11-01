DA Davidson Trims Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Target Price to $114.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price decreased by DA Davidson from $151.00 to $114.00 in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $153.19.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.9 %

AMZN opened at $102.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.73. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $97.66 and a 1-year high of $188.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 321,668 shares of company stock worth $15,823,040. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 800.0% in the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $72,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 28.0% in the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 32 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3,900.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 40 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 30.3% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 43 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.