DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) and Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Financial Contrast

DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Rating) and Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of DBS Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Mizuho Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Mizuho Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares DBS Group and Mizuho Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DBS Group N/A N/A N/A Mizuho Financial Group 9.83% 4.38% 0.18%

Dividends

Valuation & Earnings

DBS Group pays an annual dividend of $3.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Mizuho Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Mizuho Financial Group pays out 30.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares DBS Group and Mizuho Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DBS Group $11.89 billion 5.26 $5.06 billion N/A N/A Mizuho Financial Group $35.30 billion 0.78 -$932.03 million $0.30 7.20

DBS Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mizuho Financial Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for DBS Group and Mizuho Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DBS Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Mizuho Financial Group 0 2 1 0 2.33

Risk & Volatility

DBS Group has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mizuho Financial Group has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mizuho Financial Group beats DBS Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DBS Group

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers. The Institutional Banking segment provides financial services and products for bank and non-bank financial institutions, government-linked companies, large corporates, and small and medium sized businesses. Its products and services comprise short-term working capital financing and specialized lending; cash management, trade finance, and securities and fiduciary services; treasury and markets products; and corporate finance and advisory banking, as well as capital markets solutions. The Treasury Markets segment is involved in the structuring, market-making, and trading in a range of treasury products. The Others segment offers Islamic banking services. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company. The company provides deposit products; syndicated, housing, and card loans; business matching services; and advisory services related to overseas expansions, and mergers and acquisitions-related services. It also offers consulting services, including asset management and asset succession; payroll services; and sells lottery tickets issued by prefectures and ordinance-designated cities. In addition, it offers financial solutions, such as bonds, mergers and acquisitions advisory, risk hedging products, etc. for corporate customers to meet their needs in fund-raising, investment management, and financial strategies; solutions based on their capital management, business strategy, and financial strategy; real estate agency services; advisory services and solutions, such as advice on proposals on various investment products to financial institutions; and financial services that include funding support and public bonds underwriting. Further, the company offers sales and trading services to meet needs for customers; investment products for individual customers; and consulting services for institutional investors. Additionally, the company provides products and services related to trust, securitization and structured finance, pension, and stock transfers; securities services; and research, private banking, and information technology-related services. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

