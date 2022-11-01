Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target Cut to $393.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Cowen from $415.00 to $393.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $407.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $487.00 to $477.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $393.36.

NYSE:DECK opened at $349.93 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $212.93 and a 12-month high of $448.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.88.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,019 shares in the company, valued at $4,906,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO David Powers sold 2,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.50, for a total transaction of $1,022,287.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,289,714. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,019 shares in the company, valued at $4,906,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,725 shares of company stock worth $2,237,580 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DECK. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 8,817.1% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 833,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,157,000 after buying an additional 824,045 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 83.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $92,657,000 after buying an additional 164,730 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at $44,789,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 24.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 707,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $193,827,000 after buying an additional 136,976 shares during the period. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 72.8% during the first quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 244,889 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,043,000 after buying an additional 103,172 shares during the period. 97.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

