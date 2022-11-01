Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) PT Raised to $410.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $375.00 to $410.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $407.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $487.00 to $477.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $393.36.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $349.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $336.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.88. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $212.93 and a twelve month high of $448.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,906,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,906,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.24, for a total transaction of $1,040,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,790,121.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,725 shares of company stock valued at $2,237,580 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Deckers Outdoor

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 8,817.1% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 833,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $228,157,000 after buying an additional 824,045 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 83.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $92,657,000 after buying an additional 164,730 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth $44,789,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 707,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $193,827,000 after purchasing an additional 136,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 72.8% during the first quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 244,889 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,043,000 after purchasing an additional 103,172 shares during the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

