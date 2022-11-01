Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.33.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DB. StockNews.com began coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.31) to €14.00 ($14.29) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €10.00 ($10.20) to €10.50 ($10.71) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.31) to €13.00 ($13.27) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 384.8% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 47.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter valued at about $52,000.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $9.58 on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $16.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

DB Group Services (UK) Limited operates as a subsidiary of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

