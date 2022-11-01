Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,169.33 ($50.38).

Several equities analysts recently commented on DGE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 3,350 ($40.48) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, October 7th. set a GBX 3,300 ($39.87) price objective on Diageo in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,500 ($54.37) target price on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,000 ($36.25) target price on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 4,550 ($54.98) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

DGE stock opened at GBX 3,598 ($43.48) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £81.96 billion and a PE ratio of 2,570.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,734.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,731.92. Diageo has a 12-month low of GBX 3,282.50 ($39.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,110 ($49.66).

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,622 ($43.77) per share, with a total value of £8,258.16 ($9,978.44). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 661 shares of company stock valued at $2,478,135.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

