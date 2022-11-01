Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 271.63 ($3.28).

DLG has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Direct Line Insurance Group to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 215 ($2.60) in a research report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.78) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 240 ($2.90) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 292 ($3.53) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 266 ($3.21) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Direct Line Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 201.80 ($2.44) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 200.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 224.60. Direct Line Insurance Group has a twelve month low of GBX 171.70 ($2.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 313.70 ($3.79). The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.65. The company has a market cap of £2.65 billion and a PE ratio of 1,009.00.

In related news, insider Neil Manser sold 48,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 208 ($2.51), for a total transaction of £100,800.96 ($121,799.13).

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

