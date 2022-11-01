DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) Shares Down 1.5%

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39. Approximately 34,236 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 61,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, National Bankshares lowered their price target on DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $2.25 to $1.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th.
DIRTT Environmental Solutions Trading Down 1.5 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.10.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DIRTT Environmental Solutions
About DIRTT Environmental Solutions
DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction software provides end-to-end integration, design, order engineering, manufacturing, and installation services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DIRTT Environmental Solutions (DRTT)
- Here’s Why Harley-Davidson is Roaring Higher
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
Receive News & Ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.