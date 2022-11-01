DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) Shares Down 1.5%

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39. Approximately 34,236 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 61,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bankshares lowered their price target on DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $2.25 to $1.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DIRTT Environmental Solutions

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRTT. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,693,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,383,000 after purchasing an additional 32,207 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,124,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 145,760 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 453,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 16,938 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction software provides end-to-end integration, design, order engineering, manufacturing, and installation services.

