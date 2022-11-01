Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 20.2% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter worth $211,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $362.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $426.00 to $373.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $406.32.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $332.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $342.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $366.39. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $299.41 and a fifty-two week high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $131,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

