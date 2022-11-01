DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Trading Up 0.6%

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) shot up 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. 548,406 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,855,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DouYu International to $1.55 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.
DouYu International Stock Up 0.6 %
The stock has a market cap of $317.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.29.
DouYu International Company Profile
DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.
