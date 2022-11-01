DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Trading Up 0.6%

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) shot up 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. 548,406 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,855,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DouYu International to $1.55 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

DouYu International Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $317.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DouYu International

DouYu International Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of DouYu International by 147.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of DouYu International by 205.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 29,113 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in DouYu International during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

