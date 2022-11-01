Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) Trading Up 1.7%

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 251.60 ($3.04) and last traded at GBX 248.80 ($3.01). Approximately 1,397,487 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 1,547,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 244.60 ($2.96).

Dr. Martens Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 239.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 238.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,382.22.

About Dr. Martens

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name.

