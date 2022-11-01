DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $63.00 to $67.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. DT Midstream traded as high as $59.63 and last traded at $59.63, with a volume of 3097 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.89.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DT Midstream from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on DT Midstream from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Peter I. Tumminello purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.80 per share, with a total value of $164,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DT Midstream

DT Midstream Stock Up 1.4 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DTM. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in DT Midstream by 183.3% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 1.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the first quarter worth $294,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 1.0% during the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 426,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 1.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.79.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.08). DT Midstream had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 37.97%. The business had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.02%.

DT Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Further Reading

