DTE Energy (DTE) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/28/2022 – DTE Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $146.00 to $139.00.

10/24/2022 – DTE Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $145.00 to $122.00.

10/21/2022 – DTE Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $139.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/19/2022 – DTE Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $147.00 to $128.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/18/2022 – DTE Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $130.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – DTE Energy is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/6/2022 – DTE Energy was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

9/22/2022 – DTE Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $141.00 to $139.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

DTE Energy Price Performance

NYSE DTE opened at $112.11 on Tuesday. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $100.64 and a 12 month high of $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.30.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DTE Energy

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $135,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,682.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,821,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,356,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,887 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,586 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1,312.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,242,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,632 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 447.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 816,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,927,000 after acquiring an additional 667,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 949.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 652,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,215,000 after acquiring an additional 590,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.