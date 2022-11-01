DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €34.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Rating) has been given a €34.00 ($34.69) target price by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($28.57) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($25.51) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($29.59) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €28.40 ($28.98) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($34.69) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ETR DWS opened at €27.40 ($27.96) on Tuesday. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €23.16 ($23.63) and a 1-year high of €39.48 ($40.29). The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion and a PE ratio of 7.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of €26.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of €28.14.

About DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.