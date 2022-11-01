DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 5.0% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 316,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,604,000 after acquiring an additional 15,223 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 1.7% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 310,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 12.0% in the second quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 613,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,373,000 after acquiring an additional 65,882 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 3.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,189,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,211,000 after acquiring an additional 294,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 77.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 215,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after acquiring an additional 94,073 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of DXC Technology to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Susquehanna cut shares of DXC Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.82.

DXC Technology Price Performance

DXC Technology stock opened at $28.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.93. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $22.65 and a 1 year high of $39.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 16.61%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.