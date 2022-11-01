Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Short Interest Update

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the September 30th total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 361,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 793.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,669,000 after acquiring an additional 148,400 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 421.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 181,398 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,424,000 after purchasing an additional 146,608 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,574,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 129,352.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 62,137 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after buying an additional 62,089 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,031,000. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EGLE opened at $48.38 on Tuesday. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $78.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.37 million, a P/E ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.31.

Eagle Bulk Shipping ( NASDAQ:EGLE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $4.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $162.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.92 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 42.92%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 16.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.19%. This is a boost from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EGLE shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.17.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

