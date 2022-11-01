Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Position Lessened by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DEA. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,465,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,548,000 after purchasing an additional 614,888 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,932,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,499,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,707,000 after acquiring an additional 236,241 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 149.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 386,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,352,000 after acquiring an additional 231,608 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 837,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,705,000 after acquiring an additional 190,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on DEA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Compass Point lowered their target price on Easterly Government Properties to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. TheStreet cut Easterly Government Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Down 0.1 %

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of DEA stock opened at $17.39 on Tuesday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 52.70 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.94 and its 200-day moving average is $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 321.22%.

About Easterly Government Properties

(Get Rating)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Featured Articles

