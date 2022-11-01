Ebro Foods (OTCMKTS:EBRPY) Trading Down 2%

Ebro Foods, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EBRPY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.00 and last traded at $15.00. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.30.

Ebro Foods Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.21.

Ebro Foods Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.1095 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th.

About Ebro Foods

Ebro Foods, SA produces and sells food products in Spain, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers various rice varieties; ancient grains, such as quinoa, chia, and bulgur; organic food products; and vegetable protein products under various brands. It primarily serves food distributors, food multinationals, and restaurants.

