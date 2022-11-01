Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.75.

EW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $72.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $69.70 and a 12-month high of $131.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.87.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,646,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,035,122.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,646,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,035,122.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,811 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $498,708.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,464.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 88,611 shares of company stock valued at $7,993,641 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 128,314.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 582,089,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,369,096,000 after purchasing an additional 581,636,429 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,861,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $842,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,420 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 305.3% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,875,000 after purchasing an additional 917,906 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,381,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $511,685,000 after purchasing an additional 860,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,853,612,000 after buying an additional 648,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

