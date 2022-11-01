Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Position Reduced by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 459,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 181,744 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $2,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGO. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 12,500.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the first quarter valued at $119,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 51.1% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 11.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Eldorado Gold from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eldorado Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

Eldorado Gold Price Performance

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

EGO opened at $5.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.94 and a 200-day moving average of $7.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.24. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $12.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

