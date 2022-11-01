Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Price Target Cut to $58.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stephens from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Encompass Health from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Encompass Health from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Encompass Health from $82.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.89.

Encompass Health Price Performance

EHC opened at $54.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.33 and a 200 day moving average of $54.99. Encompass Health has a 52-week low of $44.33 and a 52-week high of $74.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.01.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08). Encompass Health had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Encompass Health’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Encompass Health will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

Insider Transactions at Encompass Health

In other news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 20,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $1,088,909.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,477,658.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Encompass Health by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Encompass Health by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Encompass Health by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Encompass Health by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Encompass Health by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Encompass Health

(Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Featured Stories

