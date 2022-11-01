EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Short Interest Up 11.7% in October

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMTGet Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the September 30th total of 1,880,000 shares. Approximately 11.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 516,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

ESMT opened at $19.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.71. EngageSmart has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $34.51. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -999.50.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. EngageSmart had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $73.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.16 million. On average, research analysts forecast that EngageSmart will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Separately, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of EngageSmart from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.94.

In other news, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $273,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,126,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,994,529.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $273,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,126,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,994,529.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 8,334 shares of EngageSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $171,180.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $731,460. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EngageSmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of EngageSmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of EngageSmart by 134.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EngageSmart during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in EngageSmart by 52.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

