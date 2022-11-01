EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Short Interest Up 11.7% in October

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the September 30th total of 1,880,000 shares. Approximately 11.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 516,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

EngageSmart Stock Down 1.8 %

ESMT opened at $19.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.71. EngageSmart has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $34.51. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -999.50.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. EngageSmart had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $73.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.16 million. On average, research analysts forecast that EngageSmart will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

Separately, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of EngageSmart from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.94.

In other news, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $273,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,126,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,994,529.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $273,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,126,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,994,529.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 8,334 shares of EngageSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $171,180.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $731,460. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EngageSmart

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EngageSmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of EngageSmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of EngageSmart by 134.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EngageSmart during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in EngageSmart by 52.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EngageSmart

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

Featured Stories

