Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $122.00.

ETR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $138.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $134.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $115.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entergy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Entergy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,762,741,000 after purchasing an additional 650,775 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Entergy by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,499,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,159,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,746 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Entergy by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,704,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,431,020,000 after buying an additional 581,768 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Entergy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,333,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,089,729,000 after purchasing an additional 181,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Entergy by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,891,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $888,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Stock Performance

NYSE ETR opened at $107.14 on Tuesday. Entergy has a 52-week low of $94.94 and a 52-week high of $126.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.90 and a 200-day moving average of $113.74.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.36. Entergy had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Entergy will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Entergy’s payout ratio is 66.78%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

