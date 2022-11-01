EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Suncoast Equity Management grew its position in EPAM Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 2,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 59.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 41.8% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:EPAM opened at $350.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $378.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.26. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.59 and a 1-year high of $725.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.54, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

EPAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. KeyCorp began coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $467.44.

Insider Transactions at EPAM Systems

In related news, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 13,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.84, for a total value of $5,877,719.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,338,040.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 13,333 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.84, for a total value of $5,877,719.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,338,040.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 47,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.30, for a total value of $20,238,396.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,047.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,527 shares of company stock worth $28,901,058. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Further Reading

