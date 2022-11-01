EQT (NYSE:EQT) PT Lowered to $67.00 at Truist Financial

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of EQT from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.50.

EQT Stock Performance

NYSE EQT opened at $41.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.47. EQT has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $51.97.

EQT Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EQT

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.27%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT by 2.9% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of EQT by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 50,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT by 0.9% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,028 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in EQT by 1.2% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,366 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in EQT by 15.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

