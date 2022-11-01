Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.36.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Eversource Energy to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Eversource Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $456,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at $6,558,772.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Eversource Energy by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ES stock opened at $76.28 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $70.54 and a twelve month high of $94.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.58%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

