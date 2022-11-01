EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in EVERTEC by 1,363.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EVERTEC in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in EVERTEC in the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in EVERTEC in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in EVERTEC by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EVERTEC stock opened at $35.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. EVERTEC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.72 and a twelve month high of $51.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.95.

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). EVERTEC had a return on equity of 38.20% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $160.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EVTC. TheStreet downgraded EVERTEC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on EVERTEC from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on EVERTEC from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on EVERTEC in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EVERTEC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

