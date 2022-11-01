ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $145.00. The company traded as high as $182.29 and last traded at $181.04, with a volume of 2903 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $176.10.

EXLS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on ExlService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen boosted their price target on ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ExlService from $196.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.86.

Get ExlService alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ExlService

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of ExlService by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,513,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,631,000 after buying an additional 674,982 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ExlService by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 575,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,399,000 after buying an additional 273,244 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ExlService by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 658,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,364,000 after buying an additional 216,548 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ExlService by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 645,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,153,000 after buying an additional 192,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of ExlService by 5,059.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 178,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,274,000 after buying an additional 174,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Price Performance

About ExlService

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

(Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.