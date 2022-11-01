Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Expeditors International of Washington to post earnings of $1.91 per share for the quarter.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.18. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Expeditors International of Washington to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $97.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.13. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52-week low of $86.08 and a 52-week high of $137.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expeditors International of Washington

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1,025.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,192,000 after buying an additional 902,600 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 994.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 215,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,206,000 after acquiring an additional 195,588 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,739,000 after acquiring an additional 190,319 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 15.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,151,000 after acquiring an additional 184,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 243,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,145,000 after purchasing an additional 153,170 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Stories

