Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Expeditors International of Washington to post earnings of $1.91 per share for the quarter.
Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.18. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Expeditors International of Washington to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance
Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $97.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.13. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52-week low of $86.08 and a 52-week high of $137.80.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expeditors International of Washington
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1,025.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,192,000 after buying an additional 902,600 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 994.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 215,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,206,000 after acquiring an additional 195,588 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,739,000 after acquiring an additional 190,319 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 15.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,151,000 after acquiring an additional 184,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 243,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,145,000 after purchasing an additional 153,170 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Expeditors International of Washington
Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.
