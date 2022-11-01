Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF) Short Interest Up 11.8% in October

Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,278,700 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the September 30th total of 2,037,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on Fabege AB (publ) from SEK 95 to SEK 90 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Fabege AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FBGGF opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.03. Fabege AB has a 1 year low of $14.30 and a 1 year high of $17.92.

Fabege AB (publ) Company Profile

Fabege AB (publ), a property company, focuses primarily on the development, investment, and management of commercial premises in Sweden. Its property portfolio comprises office, retail, industrial/warehouse, residential, hotel, and garage properties. The company also engages in the acquisition and sale of properties.

