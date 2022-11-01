FD Technologies Plc (LON:FDP) Insider Seamus Keating Buys 750 Shares of Stock

FD Technologies Plc (LON:FDP – Get Rating) insider Seamus Keating acquired 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,290 ($15.59) per share, for a total transaction of £9,675 ($11,690.43).

FD Technologies Price Performance

LON FDP opened at GBX 1,344 ($16.24) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,459.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,884.20. FD Technologies Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,202 ($14.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,620 ($31.66). The company has a market cap of £376.55 million and a PE ratio of 4,072.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.16.

Get FD Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of FD Technologies to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,600 ($19.33) to GBX 1,900 ($22.96) in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FD Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

FD Technologies Company Profile

FD Technologies Plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting, and Software segments. It provides KX, a technology for real-time data analytics and data management; First Derivative, a technology-led service for capital markets; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive account-based marketing solution.

Read More

