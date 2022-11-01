Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB) Trading Down 0.4%

Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $41.32 and last traded at $41.32. 401 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.50.

Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.66 and its 200-day moving average is $44.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF by 887.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,350,000.

