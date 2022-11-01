Financial Analysis: Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) vs. Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) and Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Ligand Pharmaceuticals and Phathom Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ligand Pharmaceuticals -3.13% 5.49% 3.73% Phathom Pharmaceuticals N/A -317.55% -84.10%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and Phathom Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ligand Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00 Phathom Pharmaceuticals 0 1 2 0 2.67

Valuation & Earnings

Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $175.83, indicating a potential upside of 100.61%. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 154.72%. Given Phathom Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Phathom Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

This table compares Ligand Pharmaceuticals and Phathom Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ligand Pharmaceuticals $277.13 million 5.34 $57.14 million ($0.46) -190.54 Phathom Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$143.88 million ($4.33) -2.45

Ligand Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Phathom Pharmaceuticals. Ligand Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Phathom Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.9% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.8% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ligand Pharmaceuticals beats Phathom Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children. The company also offers Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; and Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; and Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression. In addition, it provides Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension. The company's partners and licenses programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of cancer, seizure, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver and kidney disease, and other diseases. Further, it sells Captisol materials. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach. It is also developing vonoprazan, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of erosive gastroesophageal reflux disease; and in combination with antibiotics for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.

