First Advantage (FA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. First Advantage has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. First Advantage had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $201.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.09 million. On average, analysts expect First Advantage to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
First Advantage Stock Down 2.4 %
FA stock opened at $14.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.45. First Advantage has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $24.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Advantage
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently commented on FA shares. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of First Advantage in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Advantage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.
First Advantage Company Profile
First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Advantage (FA)
- Here’s Why Harley-Davidson is Roaring Higher
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.