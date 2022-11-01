First Advantage (FA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. First Advantage has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. First Advantage had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $201.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.09 million. On average, analysts expect First Advantage to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FA stock opened at $14.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.45. First Advantage has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $24.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in First Advantage by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 13,147 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in First Advantage during the first quarter worth about $292,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in First Advantage by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 11,481 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in First Advantage by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Advantage by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,256,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,747,000 after acquiring an additional 98,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on FA shares. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of First Advantage in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Advantage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

