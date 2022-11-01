First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,695 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in First Busey were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Busey by 79.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of First Busey by 7,663.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Busey in the 1st quarter valued at about $325,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 222.0% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 25,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in First Busey by 3.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. 63.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Busey alerts:

First Busey Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of BUSE opened at $26.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.87. First Busey Co. has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $29.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

First Busey Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. First Busey’s payout ratio is presently 41.63%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BUSE shares. StockNews.com raised First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Busey in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of First Busey from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of First Busey from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total value of $55,729.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 173,788 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,883.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Busey Profile

(Get Rating)

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.