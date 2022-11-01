First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Short Interest Update

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 623,200 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the September 30th total of 684,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,246.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$19.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Get First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

FCXXF stock opened at $11.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.95. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $15.14.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.