First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,884 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 22.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 600,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,652,000 after purchasing an additional 109,272 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 38,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the second quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the second quarter worth about $534,000. 73.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on First Financial Bancorp. to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $26.07 on Tuesday. First Financial Bancorp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.01.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $180.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.88 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 9.77%. First Financial Bancorp.’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bancorp. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.23%.

First Financial Bancorp. Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Featured Articles

