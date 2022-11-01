First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,735 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $3,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 60.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 3.1% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in First Horizon by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in First Horizon by 20.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in First Horizon by 2.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, First Horizon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

First Horizon Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:FHN opened at $24.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $24.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.70.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 26.45%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

